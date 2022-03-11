Abia 2023: I will no longer sit on the fence ― Ex-COAS, Ihejirika





By Ugochukwu Alaribe, Umuahia

Former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Azubuike Ihejirika, rtd, has said that he and other Generals from Abia state have decided to join forces with the leader of the State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief Ikechi Emenike, to rescue Abia state from bad governance.

Speaking when he hosted the APC state leadership and other stakeholders at his country home at Ovim, Isuikwuato council, Ihejirika declared that he, alongside other generals, would no longer sit on the fence while Abia continues to degenerate.

He said that they have decided to join hands with the Emenike led Abia APC because of his genuine interest for development of the state contrary to those who have held power over the years with nothing to show for it.

The retired Generals include; Major General Ogbonnaya Okoro, Major General Jackson Okechukwu Nwogbo, Major General Chukwunedum Martins Abraham, Navy Commander Ochy Igbokwe, among others.

Ihejirika…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper