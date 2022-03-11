APC crises: Kebbi party chieftain reacts to tussle





.

By Haruna Aliyu,Birnin Kebbi

A political stalwart belonging to the ruling APC in Kebbi state Abdullahi Muhammad Lamba has slammed the outgoing National Chairman of the interim committee of the All progressives congress Mai Mala Buni for his role in plunging the party into its present mess.

Lamba alleged that Buni is responsible for all the crises in Sokoto, Kebbi, Kano and other states with unresolved issues while convention stares the party on the face.

He cited the case of Kano state where the former governor of the state Ibrahim Shekarau won the case twice at the court but Buni didn’t react but immediately the Ganduje faction won he quickly issued a certificate to the “why was he in a hurry, why was he fast to issue certificate it means he has already taken side with the Ganduje side.

He noted that Buni allegedly caused the rift in Sokoto state between Senator Aliyu Magatarda, he did the same in Kebbi between the sitting governor Senator Atiku Bagudu and Senator…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper