APC dares INEC, vows to go ahead with March 26 Convention

The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has dismissed a letter written to it by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the need to give the Commission a 21-day notice for its national convention slated for March 26.

Spokesman of the party’s Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC, Barr. Ismaila Ahmed disclosed this at a news conference Friday in Abuja.

He said the party had earlier intimated the commission of its intent to conduct its national convention on February 26 and that what is now required for its new date of March 26 is simply a notice of an adjustment and not a fresh 21-day notice.

