[BREAKING] Leadership tussle: Lagos bans NURTW operations in parks





.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government has announced the suspension on the activities of the National Union of Road Transport Workers Union, NURTW from motor parks with immediate effect following the interactable crisis that has rocked it in recent times.

Recall that the Lagos NURTW chapter, led by Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly called “MC Oluomo” on Thursday, broke away from the National body of the union when the latter suspended Oluomo over alleged misconduct, insubordination, and inciting members of the state chapter against the apex body.

The development followed an earlier query sent to the NURTW boss in Lagos over alleged meddlesomeness in union matters, as well as a protest staged by Mc Oluomo supporters during which they accused the union at the national level of unnecessarily interfering in the state affairs.

The national body, therefore, directed MC Oluomo to immediately hand over the mantle of leadership to his deputy chairman and release all…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper