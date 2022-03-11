FG raises petroleum products freight rate by 25%





–Diesel hits N635/l, NARTO laments rising cost

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

The Federal Government has approved a 25 percent increase in freight rate for petroleum products, raising it from N9.5 per litre to N11.87/litre, the National President of the Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO), Alhaji Yusuf Othman has disclosed.

Alhaji Othman who disclosed this at NARTO’s 22 Annual General Meeting in Abuja, yesterday, however lamented that the benefit from the increase has been wiped out by the hike in the price of diesel to N635 per litre.

He said with the rise in the cost of diesel due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the group may have to go back to the Federal Government for another review.

He noted that the “price of diesel is impacting on our business, not only us but all activities in Nigeria. This is because as at today fuel is imported into Nigeria and it is…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper