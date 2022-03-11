IGP bans Policemen on Special Uniforms/Mufti from conducting road checks





By Kingsley Omonobi, Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has banned all police officers without proper and identifiable Police Uniforms from conducting certain security operations, especially roadblocks in mufti.

Deputy Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi made this known in his Twitter handle on Friday.

He said the IGP’s directive was informed by the need to sanitize Police Operational engagements and ensure better human relations.

Muyiwa listed some of the operations which the officers must not perform without putting on approved uniforms including Stop and Search at Checkpoints, Regular Patrol Duties, and Special Patrols.

The DFPRO said, “Ladies and gentlemen, we commend you for ur understanding and support at all times.

“The IGP has ordered that every policeman standing on the road for stop and search, checkpoint, or/and…





