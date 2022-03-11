Kebbi dep gov recounts ordeal in bandits attack





Bandits

Kebbi State Deputy Governor, Sama’ila Dabai, has recounted his ordeal after bandits ambushed his entourage in Kanya, Waje District of Danko/Wasagu Local Government Area of the state killing many.

Following the attack, which occurred on Tuesday, the deputy governor in an audio interview, said the bandits came with sophisticated weapons and mixed up with the villagers.

He said: “The bandits mixed up with the inhabitants of Kanya in such a way that it was difficult to differentiate and fight them. So, I advised my security team that we pull them out of the community so that we could pull them along and separate them from the inhabitants.

“The bandits were equipped with PSA AK-P and much heavier calibre weapons than AK-47. Despite this, the soldiers stood up and matched them.

“I doff my cap for the soldiers at Zuru Battalion who were few compared to the number of the terrorists.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper