Lupus: I have five years to live ― Kemi Afolabi





Kemi Afolabi

By Joy Mazoje

Nigerian actress, Kemi Afolabi, has opened up on her battle with Lupus, an inflammatory condition where the immune system attacks its own tissues and organs.

During an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo, the thespian broke down in tears as she revealed the doctors said she has only 5 years to live and she has lived one year out of that already.

ALSO READ: I was verbally suspended for 28-yrs over false allegation — Police Sergeant

According to Kemi, she has spent so much money already to manage it as the disease is incurable.

“I have lupus. It’s not curable. You just have to take medications for the rest of your life.” She said.

She quoted her doctor as saying, “Make sure you are with your loved ones. At least, you still have up to five years.”

The actress further explained that she spent N1.2m on treatment, but there was little or no change and she was continually in pain.

Vanguard News Nigeria

The post





Source: Vanguard Newspaper