PHOTOS: Wike commissions gunboats built by Abitto Global in Rivers





By David Royal

The Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike on Saturday commissioned over 1o gunboats built by Abitto Global Services in Rivers State to tighten security on its waterways.

Abitto Global is an ingenious company that specializes in Fabrication, Marine Services, Oil & Gas Services, Dredging, Scaffolding and Project Management.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Abitto Global Services, Mr Richard Akinaka, who was present at the commissioning of the magnificent gunboats thanked the Governor of Rivers state for the opportunity.

The commissioning of the boats is part of efforts by the state government to rid the state’s creeks and coastal areas of all criminal activities, including piracy, oil bunkering, theft, illegal refining, armed robbery, and kidnapping, and also for easy movement of naval officers who travel to other parts of the state by water.

READ ALSO: Cross River to register boats to curb kidnappings on waterways

The parts…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper