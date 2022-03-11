Powershift: Attacks on Sen Orji needless — Abia North stakeholders





.

. Accuse Ngwa elders of attempts to pitch Orji against Ikpeazu

. Vow to stop Ngwa bloc from retaining power beyond 2023

By Steve Oko

Stakeholders from Abia North have described as needless and misguided, attacks on Senator Theodore Orji over his declaration of support for power shift to the zone come 2023, saying that the former Governor deserves commendation and not condemnation.

The Senator representing Abia Central came under media attack yesterday by the Ukwa-la-Ngwa Council of Elders for insisting that power should rotate back to Abia North come 2023 in line with the prevailing zoning arrangement in the state.

Ukwa-la-Ngwa Council of Elders in a release signed by the Chairman, Dr Max Nduaguibe, accused Senator Orji of attempting to intimidate their son, Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu into abandoning “the legitimate aspiration” of the bloc to transfer power to the Ngwa clan in Abia Central to complete their own 16 years that power resided in Old Bende.

They warned…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper