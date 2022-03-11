Terrorists raid Juma’at mosque, kidnap 14 in Kaduna community 





By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

There was confusion during the Juma’at prayers in a mosque at Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State as terrorists disrupted the religious service and abducted about 14 worshippers on Friday.

A source told journalists that “the incident occurred in a village at Giwa Local Government Area. The gunmen surrounded the mosque and abducted 14 people. They rustled an unspecified number of cattle from Tudun Amada village.”

” The local vigilante had always stopped the gunmen from invading the village. But the gunmen divided themselves, while some were operating at the mosque, others moved from house to house, thereby abducting more than ten women.”

“The other bandits moved and rustled the animals in the locality.”

There was no reaction from the authorities to the attack.

