Varsities should be negotiating with ASUU not FG — Uniosun Pro-Chancellor





.

– As Uniosun hosts the 6th biennial COPSUN conference

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Pro-Chancellor, Osun State University, Mallam Yusuf Alli, SAN, has disclosed that it is wrong for the Federal Government to negotiate with the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, on behalf of the school’s authority.

He said schools should be allowed to negotiate with their workers based on their strength to pay whatever salary agrees upon.

Alli, while addressing a press conference at the Council Chamber of the University in Osogbo to herald the 6th biennial conference of Committee of Pro-Chancellors of State-owned Universities in Nigeria (COPSUN) to be hosted by Uniosun, said it is wrong for negotiation between ASUU and FG to be forced on relevant university authority without involving them in the process.

“It is quite unfortunate that all the negotiations done so far with ASUU have been within Federal Government and union. Our organization has never been involved, and that…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper