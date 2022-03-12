2023: South-South gives restructuring as condition for votes





By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

As Nigerians begin the count down for the 2023 general elections, the South-South geopolitical zone has vowed not to fund any political groups that are not willing to implement the restructuring.

Already the South-South has drawn what it called restructuring priorities for a better Nigeria.

In a statement issued at the weekend, the South-South group under the aegis of South-South Study Group, 3SG gives the conditions that would influence their voting pattern which includes an agreement and commitment to constitutional devolution of powers to enable: community policing with the regulation of levels of weaponry at state and local government.

The agreement according to the statement issued by the spokesman of the group, Prince Otoks-Dan Princewill also includes licensing jurisdictions for federating units over electricity, mining, conduct/contracting of marriages,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper