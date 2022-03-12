2023: What Obasanjo told me about Igbo presidency – Ohuabunwa





By Nnamdi Ojiego

As part of efforts to actualize his presidential ambition, an aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, on Thursday, visited former President Olusegun Obasanjo, in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The presidential hopeful also met with elders and leaders of the PDP in the state.

Addressing journalists after a closed-door meeting with the former president, Ohuabunwa said he came to felicitate with the elder statesman who clocked 85 years recently and to intimate him with his electoral programmes.

The former President of the Pharmaceutical Society Of Nigeria, PSN, revealed that Obasanjo made it clear to him that it was the turn of Ndigbo to produce the president of Nigeria in 2023.

He said: “We talked about Nigeria and my presidential ambition. He told me it’s the turn of the South East. So when people like us appeared, he has always been very positive.

Obasanjo believed that the time has come to bring…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper