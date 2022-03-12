ABU Zaria denies selling landed property 





By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria has denied selling 80 hectares of landed properties belonging to the Department of Agricultural and Animal Science (DAAS), Mando to private individuals.

A statement by the Director of Public Affairs Directorate, ABU, Awualu Umaru said: “the attention of Ahmadu Bello University has been drawn to a statement credited to the Director-General of Kaduna State Urban Planning and Development Authority (KASUPDA), Isma’il Umaru-Dikko, in which he accused the institution of selling about 80 hectares of land belonging to its College of Agriculture and Animal Science at Mando in Kaduna metropolis to individuals.”

“This is to categorically state that the allegation is totally false and unfounded. And to simply put the record straight, Ahmadu Bello University has never sold its land to anybody, be it individual or corporate organization; and it will never do so.”

“The College has the Ownership Certificate…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper