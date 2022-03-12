APC Convention: My doors ll remain open for advice, constructive engagements, Gov Bello to APC leaders, Stakeholders





.

***As Senator Sani Musa Congratulates him, seeks Support for APC National Chairmanship

Says his aspiration is not a do-or-die affair, but to reposition the party to a political institution that will groom leaders and win elections

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

AHEAD of March 26 National Convention of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State and Acting Chairman, Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, CECPC has said that his doors are open to party leaders, Stakeholders and members for advice and constructive engagements.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja when he received the Chairman, Senate Services Committee and Frontline aspirant for the National Chairmanship of the APC, Senator Sani Musa, APC, Niger East, Governor Bello said that constructive criticisms and engagements with party members would help move the party forward as a special purpose vehicle that will transform Nigeria and enhance the well-being of the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper