Benue 2023: God hasn’t revealed my successor to me ― Ortom

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state weekend said God has not revealed his successor to him assuring that he has no preferred candidate in the coming general elections and has also not anointed anyone as his successor.

The Governor made this known while addressing members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, who converged at the instance of a House of Representatives aspirant for Gboko-Tarka, Constituency, Kelvin Vihishima at Yandev, Gboko Local Government Area, LGA, of the state.

He said, “though God has not revealed to me who will succeed me as Governor, I believe that with due consultations with major stakeholders, a strong hearted person who will preserve and protect the land will be chosen.”

The Governor urged members of the PDP in the state to remain unwavering and work for the success of the party in the forthcoming general elections.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper