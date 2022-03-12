Colonial masters responsible for Nigeria’s faulty foundation ― Ganduje





Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has attributed the challenges of nation building in Nigeria to the faulty foundation laid by the colonial masters.

Ganduje made the assertions at the launching of N250 million Dr Abdullahi Ganduje Lecture Theatre and Award on Saturday at the University of Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ganduje, who was the Guest Speaker, bagged the Most Distinguished Alumni Award.

The governor said that the faulty foundation laid by the colonial masters was purely done to actualise their interests and not for any genuine development of the country.

“The challenges of nation building in Nigeria are attributable to the very faulty foundation laid by the European colonial masters.

“These were purely done to actualise their interests and not for any genuine development of the country,” he said.

Ganduje said that the colonial rule divided Nigeria into North and South without much concern for the peculiarities of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper