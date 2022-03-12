Don’t sit on the fence in nation’s politics, Cleric warns Christians





By James Ogunnaike

ABEOKUTA – Popular cleric in Ogun state, Prophet Sunday Dare Iyunade, has called on Nigerian Christians to take active parts in the nation’s politics, to salvage the country’s democracy from collapse.

Iyunade, the President of Pentecostal Sanctuary Bible Ministries with headquarters in Ijebu-Ode, who spoke at a press conference, organised to herald the activities marking the 26th anniversary and 20th annual convention of the church,

charged the church leaders to sensitise their members on the need to actively participate in the electioneering process, saying Nigeria is dire need of Christian leaders of high integrity.

International Women’s Day: Netflix serenades viewers with movie selection

The cleric lamented that democracy had been bastardised in Nigeria, saying that only Nigerians, especially the Christians with integrity can cleanse the system.

“Christians are running away from politics because they think it is a dirty game. It is the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper