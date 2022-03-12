Ganduje suggests ways to address insecurity in Nigeria 





Governor Abdullah Ganduje of Kano State says insecurity in Nigeria can be addressed with robust combination of legislative and judicial interventions with government reforms.

Ganduje made the assertions on Friday in Ibadan at the 2022 Alumni Lecture of the University of Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ganduje, who was earlier a guest at the coronation of the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland, would on Saturday inaugurate a N250 million ultra-modern Hall in the university.

In his lecture entitled: “Challenges of Insecurity and Nation Building”, he said that the nation was facing lingering security challenges.

“Nigeria faces a range of security challenges including, terrorism, banditry, kidnappings, drug trafficking, cybercrimes, robberies, weapons proliferation, human trafficking, communal clashes and ethnic nationalism, militancy and manipulations of social media.

“Hate speeches, economic and financial crimes, subversive activities,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper