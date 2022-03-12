Geometric Power: No estimated billings, consumers will have metres — Prof Nnaji





By Ugochukwu Alaribe, UMUAHIA

Chairman, Geometric Power Limited, Aba, Prof. Barth Nnaji, indulge has said that the company will not use estimated billings on electricity consumers, but would ensure that all consumers have metres.

Nnaji who disclosed this at the Geometric Plant in Aba, however, added that where there are no metres, bills will be calculated on the benchmark issued by the National Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC, until the consumers are provided with metres.

He assured that Geometric Power is committed to providing reliable and quality electricity at regulated prices to its customers in the Aba ring-fenced area covering nine council areas in Abia State.

Nnaji explained that Geometric power Limited, is the only power distribution company, Disco, in the country with its own power plant with 141MW capacity and licensed to produce 181MW.

He also disclosed that the company has a new power firm known as Aba Power which is the 12th Disco in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper