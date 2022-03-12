Kebbi Hisbah seizes cartons of beer





Hisbah Officers destroying bottles of beer.

By Haruna Aliyu

Operatives of Kebbi state hisbah board on Saturday has seized at least two hundred cartons of alcohol in Birnin Kebbi.

The Hisbah operatives who acted on a tip-off swooped on a particular location around old market area where a car which was loaded with the banned product and was about to be offloaded for sale to the general public was impounded.

This, according to the Commandant of the Hisbah Board run contrary to the laws of Kebbi state which banned the sale and consumption of alcohol in all parts of the state, with the exception of barracks and similar outposts.

READ ALSO: Hisbah Board destroys 3.8 million bottles of beer in Kano

The state Commandant Alhaji Suleiman Mohammed who spoke at the scene of the arrest told reporters that the Board will continue to enforce the law until people learn to respect the laws of the state.

He noted that the matter will be investigated further and that the case…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper