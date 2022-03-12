Lagos holds boat cruise to mark IWD





By Ishola Balogun

In commemoration of 2022 International Women’s Day, the Senior Special Adviser (SSA) on State Lotteries to Lagos state governor, Funmi Olotu, has celebrated notable women across all sectors with awards.

The event held on LAGFERRY boat, was well attended by prominent women personalities from private, public and entertainment sectors, featured lip-smacking cuisines, networking parley and lots of entertainment.

The organizer, Funmi Olotu dedicated the year’s IWD to Oluwabamishe Ayanwole, the 22-year-old girl who was murdered in the BRT recently.

She said she decided to bring women from different sectors to rub minds together and share their experiences as women breaking barriers in their various fields.

“Every year we commemorate International Women’s Day, yet women don’t support themselves, we still don’t live in unity. So, I decided to pick an all round sector to come together, share experiences and celebrate ourselves.”

She…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper