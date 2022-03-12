Nigeria customs intercepts N192 million unregistered pharmaceutical products, 181 bags of foreign rice





By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Nigeria Customs Service, Federal Operations Unit, Zone ‘C’, FOUC, has intercepted unregistered pharmaceutical products, valued at N192 million and 181 50kg bags of foreign parboiled rice worth N171 million among other contraband goods.

The FOUC Comptroller, Mr Ali Ibrahim, made this known to newsmen in Owerri, on Thursday through the Public Relations Officer, of FOUC, Jerry Attah, after displaying the intercepted goods in Owerri.

According to FOUC, some of the locations where the contraband products were intercepted included; Umuikaa/Aba, Akwa-Ibom/Calabar axis among others.

He added that the intercepted contraband goods were with a Duty Paid Value of N529,056,456 million between January 1st and February 28th, 2022.

He said: “640 cartons of unregistered pharmaceuticals worth N192 million, conveyed in a DAF heavy-duty truck and one J5 transit bus was intercepted along the Okada/Benin axis.

“1,650 bales of used clothing valued at…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper