Okowa felicitates with new Olubadan





Delta State Governor Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has congratulated the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Lekan Balogun, on his coronation.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, Okowa said the coronation of the Olubadan marked the beginning of greater things to come for the ancient Olubadan throne and Ibadan land.

He commended the people for their choice of the monarch describing him as a well-educated and experienced public servant.

He urged the new king to bring his wealth of experience in his previous endeavours, especially in public service, to bear on the administration of his rather large domain and subjects.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I congratulate His Majesty, Oba Lekan Ishola Balogun, on his coronation as the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadan land.

“His Majesty mounts the ancient throne of his forefathers with a great pedigree of experience in both private and public…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper