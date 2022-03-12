Oyetola inaugurates 180 housing units for civil servants





.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola on Thursday, inaugurated 180 housing units project for civil servants in the state.

Oyetola, while speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony of the housing project held behind Zone XI Police Station, Abere, Osun State, said it is a bold step towards delivering projects that will enhance workers’ welfare.

The project, sponsored by Federal Mortgage Bank Nigeria, (FMBN), Nigeria Labour Congress(NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC) and Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA), according to the Governor, will further ameliorate the housing challenges in the state, especially among the civil servants.

According to him, “It is now my pleasure to turn the sod for the construction of Housing Scheme for Osun State workers to the Glory of God and the benefit of humanity. This event is a product of collaboration. It is a bold step in the accomplishment of one of our creative models of delivering services and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper