Sack of Umahi: We do not have two Governments in Ebonyi — Elders Council





.

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi Council of Elders, Friday stressed that there are no two governments operating in the State.

The Elders of the State added that the Engr. David Nweze Umahi-led government remains the only substantive government known to the people of Ebonyi State.

The Chairman of the Council, Engr Ben Okah who stated this while briefing Newsmen in Abakaliki described it as untrue, insinuations, that there were two governments in Ebonyi State.

“We do not have two governments in Ebonyi State.”

Also Read:

Abia 2023: I will no longer sit on the fence ― Ex-COAS, Ihejirika

Okah condemned an alleged move by some politicians to use the court to canvass for the removal of the Governor and his Deputy on account of their defection from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The Ebonyi Council of Elders warned political actors from the state to retrace their steps and stop indulging in actions capable of throwing…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper