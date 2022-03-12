Student stabs mate to death in A’Ibom – Police





The Police Command in Akwa Ibom has confirmed that a secondary school student, Samuel Archibong, of Community Secondary School, Aka Offot in Uyo has stabbed a schoolmate, James Elijah, to death.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Odiko Macdon, disclosed this in a statement in Uyo on Saturday.

Macdon, who said the incident occurred on March 10, called on parents to inculcate good family culture in their children to avoid such occurrence.

He said the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Andrew Amiengheme, has directed the deployment of a Special Surveillance Unit to schools to check the excesses of students.

He warned students to be of good conduct during and after school hours as the command would not tolerate any act of hooliganism.

