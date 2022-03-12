Ujiri unveils new basketball courts in Ivory Coast





Giants of Africa and its founder, Vice-Chairman and President of the Toronto Raptors, Masai Ujiri, unveiled two new basketball courts in Abidjan early in the week. The event marked the latest courts donated under the not-for-profit’s multi-year, 100-court investment in sports infrastructure across the continent.

The Giants of Africa “Built Within” initiative continues the organization’s commitment to creating long-term opportunities for youth to realize their dreams through sports. The first twelve courts were unveiled in Kenya, Tanzania, Nigeria and Burkina Faso. The upgraded, custom designed, spaces at Orphelinat de Bingerville are the first courts located in Ivory Coast under the initiative.

“After visiting Bingerville for the first time in 2017, we knew that it wouldn’t be our last,” said Masai Ujiri upon reflection of the Giants of Africa camp previously “The warm welcome from the community, the spirit of the youth and their love for the game was…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper