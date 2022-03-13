2023: Buhari should handover to Jonathan, says Northern Youth Council





By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

AHEAD of the 2023 Presidential election, a group under the aegis of the Northern Youth Council has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to at the end of his tenure, hand over to former President Goodluck Jonathan for experience, justice, equity and competence.

Speaking weekend when he appeared on a news programme on Arise TV, the President of the Northern Youth Council, Dr Isah Abubakar said that as members of the group, they have endorsed former President Goodluck Jonathan who is in a way, younger than many Presidents across the world.

Dr. Abubakar who hailed the various groups that have been clamouring for the return of the former President to Aso Rock in 2023, said, “I think it is a great innovation to invite the former President to reconsider championing the affairs of this country.

“Having been the President of Nigeria at a time for good six years or thereabout, we believe that Jonathan is capable, has the competence, and the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper