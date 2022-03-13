APC Convention: Buhari warns against backstabbing





President Muhammadu Buhari

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

Ahead of the March 26 convention, President Muhammadu Buhari has warned the leaders (and members) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to desist from name-calling and backstabbing.

The President has also told the party leaders and faithful to remain steadfast and maintain its unity if the party is to continue in the path of victory and its dominance at all levels throughout the country.

President Buhari’s note of warning to the APC was disclosed via a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu in Abuja.

The President told the party leaders to learn lesson from the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, that held sway for 16 years before being dislodged at the center by the APC, adding that internal wrangling among others was the albatross that brought down the party from the high level.

According to the statement, “President Buhari asks the members to look…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper