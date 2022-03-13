Bamise: Gov’ship aspirant, Jador wants perpetrators brought to justice





.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lead Visioner, Lagos4Lagos and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Governorship aspirant in Lagos, Dr Olajide Adediran, popularly called, Jandor, has called for a thorough investigation and prosecution of those involved in the abduction and gruesome killing of Oluwabamise Ayanwole on a Bus Rapid Transit, BRT.

Ayanwole, 22, was found dead days after she was declared missing after boarding a Lagos State Government-owned BRT bus from Chevron Estate in Ajah going to Oshodi on Saturday, February 26.

Jandor, made the call when he led a delegation on a condolence visit to the residence of the bereaved family on Saturday.

Speaking to the family of the deceased, Jandor, described the sudden death as “tragic and unfortunate.”

“The death of the innocent young lady in an unfortunate and avoidable circumstance is worrisome,” he said.

Jandor added that Bamishe’s case should be seen by concerned residents and the Government as one too many incidents, where…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper