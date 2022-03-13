Benue monarch petition Gov Ortom over murder of 14 subjects, mass invasion by armed herders





By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Ter Tyoshin and Chairman Tyoshin Traditional Council, Gwer West Local Government Area of Benue state, Chief Daniel Abomste has petitioned Governor Samuel Ortom over the invasion of his domain by armed Fulani herdsmen and other aggressors leading to the gruesome murder of 14 of his subjects.

The petitioned was also copied the Benue State Police Commissioner, Director DSS, the House Representatives member for Gwer/Gwer West, State Assembly member for Gwer West, Security Adviser to the Governor, Chief of Staff to the Governor, the Tor Gwer, Chairman of Gwer West LGA and Permanent Secretary Bureau for Internal Affairs.

The monarch in the petition seen by Vanguard at the weekend titled, ‘Killings in Mbapa District and General Security Situation in Gwer West LGA: Our Growing Concern’, also raised concern over the massive influx of “jihadist terrorists masquerading as herdsmen” leading to the sacking of eight districts in his…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper