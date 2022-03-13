Buhari celebrates WAEC at 70





President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) on the occasion of its 70th anniversary.

WAEC holds its 70th annual council meeting in Abuja from March 14 to March 18.

The president’s spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, stated in Abuja on Sunday that the Nigerian leader also expressed joy that Nigeria is a proud founding member of the foremost examination board for the people of West Africa,

“The president affirmed that as a proud founding member of the foremost examination board for the people of West Africa, Nigeria values the shared commitment with other members of the Council.

“According to him, Nigeria will continue to engage with other partners to achieve the Council’s mandate of maintaining quality educational standards that prepare the next generation to meet the challenges of the 21st century.

“The president…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper