Demolition of university education, public and private

“A lecturer is in a hall that ordinarily should take 100 or 200 students, but during a lecture, you have 500 to 1,000 students.

One has to do with students having no seats to sit down. Some are hanging on windows. Some are sharing seats; and most importantly, there are no teaching aids or audios so that students would hear what you are saying” – Professor Emmanuel Osadeke, National President, Academic Staff Union of Universities.

The sad fate of Nigerian university education was sealed about 52 years ago when General Gowon (rtd), after the end of the Nigerian Civil War in 1970, seized all existing Nigerian universities, at gunpoint, and made the Federal Government property. As every precedent always embalms a principle, that military government asserted several principles which would eventually ruin university education for good.

Might is right was the first; because the owners of the universities were neither consulted nor compensated for the grand larceny. The…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper