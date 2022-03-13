Drug War: NDLEA nabs General Overseer of popular Anambra Church with drugs at Lagos airport





**seizes 40 parcels of Cocaine at MMIA; Consignments of Heroin, Codeine, Tramadol at Apapa port, Kaduna, Yobe, Anambra

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, have arrested the General Overseer of Christ Living Hope Church, Rev. Ugochukwu Emmanuel Ekwem at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Ikeja Lagos while on his way to a three-week crusade in Nairobi, Kenya, with 54 sticks of drugs wrapped around his body.

The youthful and popular preacher who has his church headquarters in Isuaniocha, Mgbakwu road, Awka, Awka North LGA, Anambra state and two other branches in Lagos and Abuja, was arrested on Monday 7th March, during the outward clearance of passengers on Ethiopian Airlines flight to Nairobi via Addis Ababa.

A statement by Femi Babafemi, Director of Media and Advocacy said, “When the 54 sticks found on the General Overseer were tested, they proved positive to cannabis.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper