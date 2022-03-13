Easter, an unGodly festivity of ancient Babylon





MODERN Babylon, also known in Revelation 17:5, as Mystery, Babylon the great, the Mother of harlots and abominations of the earth, inherited all her ungodly festivities, from Ancient Babylon, one of which is Easter festivity.

Easter is a Chaldean word, pronounced as ISHTAR. It is also called Ashtaroth. It is a goddess known as the queen of heaven. And so, all the cakes made during Easter festival, are made to the queen of heaven, as written in Jeremiah 7:18-20. The anger and fury of God was poured upon the children of Israel, who made cakes unto this queen of heaven.

Easter (Ishtar) or Ashtaroth had been the object of worship in Ancient Babylon before Christ was born. The worship of Ashtaroth/Easter by children of Israel, also provoked the anger of God, as written in Judges 2:13-14: “And they forsook the Lord and worshipped Baal and Asharoth. And the anger of the Lord was hot against Israel and He delivered them into the hands of spoilers that spoiled them, and sold…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper