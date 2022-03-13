Ebonyi: Stop parading yourself as Governor, APC warns Igariwey





By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

The Ebonyi State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, weekend called on the member representing Afikpo North/South Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, Hon. Iduma Igariwey Enwo, to desist from parading himself as the Governor of the State.

The Party, in a statement released by its Publicity Secretary in Abakalikii,

Ogbuatu Chidi Simbad, which described the development as broad daylight insanity, called on the House of Representative member to tread with caution and stop using the prefix, “His Excellency”, before his name.

According to him, “The good people of Ebonyi State are fully determined to defend the mandate, which they gave to His Excellency, Engr Chief David Nweze Umahi within the length breath of the law, if he continues to parade himself in this unlawful manner.”

The statement read in part: “The attention of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Ebonyi State has been drawn to a broad daylight insanity and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper