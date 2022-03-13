Herdsmen taking our people hostage, demanding money, food items — Delta community





...We can’t ascertain perpetrators -Police

By Ochuko Akuopha, UGHELLI

INDIGENES of Uwheru kingdom, Ughelli North Local Government Area, Delta State, have lamented the invasion of their communities by AK47 wielding herdsmen who they allege, take their people hostage and demand money and food items as conditions for their release.

President General of the kingdom, Mr MacPherson Egbedi, who narrated the ordeal of his people to newsmen, weekend, said three persons were currently receiving treatment after they were shot by herdsmen who came to Ohoro Secondary School to take a student hostage.

He said: “Some days ago, the contractors that are working in the secondary school, they (herdsmen) came and took them hostage.

“The contractors now called that they requested that they should bring some money, food items, so many things and that they spent about N68, 000 in purchasing the items before they were released. They were about four of them with AK47s.

