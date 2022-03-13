Hushpuppi: New Legal Advice from AGF’s office exonerates Abba Kyari of money laundering allegation





**AGF Office writes IGP, says Receivers of the Monies exonerated Abba Kyari of involvement.

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

A new twist into the $1.1million hushpuppi internet scam involving suspended Commander of the Police Intelligence Response Team, DCP Abba Kyari and fraudster, Ramon Abass aka Hushpuppi and other accomplices emerged at the weekend with the office of the Attorney General issuing new legal advice exonerating Kyari from money laundering allegations.

The office of the AGF which in its first legal advice admitted that a prima- facie case of money laundering of 33 payments (proceeds of crime) was established by the DIG Joseph Egbunike led Special Investigation Panel against Kyari has now said, there are no links with Kyari following further investigations.

Recall that Kyari and other defendants are currently in court on drugs and money laundering allegations at the Federal High Court Abuja in the charge marked FHC/ABJ/57/2022.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper