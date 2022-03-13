I didn’t exonerate Abba Kyari, I only asked for further investigation — Malami





.

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri, ABUJA

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, has debunked a report in the media that he exonerated the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP, Abba Kyari, of complicity in money laundering.

Malami, in a statement his media aide, Dr Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, made available to newsmen on Sunday, described the report as false, saying he only recommended further investigation in the matter.

Maintaining that “there appears to be a misunderstanding regarding the issue”, the AGF, said his stance was that no conclusion has been reached in the direction of the absence of evidence relating to the first investigative report that was submitted to the Inspector-General of Police.

According to him, “It was a case of work in progress in respect of which the office of the Attorney General of the federation requested for further probe in relation to some aspects of the investigation.

“The office of the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper