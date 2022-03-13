I was invited from Lagos to burgle cement shop in Osun – Suspect





Suspects

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

A suspected member of a robbery gang, Uchenna Alom, 42, has disclosed that he was invited to Osun from his Lagos base to be part of a gang that intended to burgle a cement shop in Ilesa.

The suspect while speaking with journalists when Osun Amotekun Corps paraded the seven man gang at Osogbo Command office, Asubiaro, said he usually comes to the state to trade in cooking oil before he was invited by one Adekunle Joseph for the job.

Other members of the gang include, Monday Nweke, 32, Sikiru Kareem, 26, Oyekanmi Maruf, 32, Adebayo Tobi, 20, Ifeanyi Njoku, 32, and Olarewaju Emmanuel, 23,

He added that he was arrested upon reaching his hotel in Modakeke, Osun State by Amotekun operatives after which Adekunle was lured to the hotel by the operatives through his (suspect) phone.

“I am a trader, dealing in cooking oil. Adekunle used to collect money from me and we became…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper