IWD: All eyes on Nigeria to implement 35% affirmative on women inclusion — ActionAid tells FG

By Bashir Bello, KANO

As Nigeria joins the rest of the world to celebrate International Women’s Day, a Non-Governmental Organization, ActionAid Nigeria has said that all eyes were on the country to implement its commitment on 35% affirmative action on women inclusion in all arms of governance.

The Group’s Governance Manager, Celestine Okudili-odoh who stated this while commemorating the day in Kano said the government should uphold the commitment in order to increase the country’s credibility before the International Communities.

Okudili-odoh however continued when he said that no nation can progress with over 50% of its population which comprises of women and youth excluded from contributing to its development.

According to him, “In Nigeria, women participation in politics is not proportionate to the over 45% of the nation’s population which they represent and this has not translated into equal representation in political leadership positions. Over the years,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper