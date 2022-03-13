Lekki deep seaport to inject $360bn to Nigerian economy – Amaechi





By Dirisu Yakubu

LAGOS- Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, Sunday, said the Nigerian economy will get a boost of about $360 bn from the Lekki deep seaport in 45 years when the project is completed.

Amaechi stated this in Lagos, Sunday, shortly after inspecting ongoing work at the project cite.

The privately funded project, Amaechi noted is expected to allow investors recoup their money after which they will handover the seaport to the federal government.

He said: “The project will contribute about $360 billion over the years. It sounds much, but we actually need more of that money to accomplish what we want to achieve.

“But obviously taxes will be collected here and even them (contractors) will pay taxes. I am not sure there was any taxes mentioned in the agreement, but I doubt there is any tax exemption.

“So, we will collect taxes here, the confidence in giving them the project is because of the taxes that we will collect here that will help us in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper