NAICOM leverages tech for insurance growth

Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) is leveraging technology to deepen insurance penetration across the country.

The Commissioner for Insurance (CI), Mr. Sunday Thomas, disclosed this at the one-day retreat for financial journalists, in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital, at the weekend.

He said, “The Commission is focusing on using technology to boost access to insurance as that seems the way to go under the prevailing circumstance.

“We are exploring ways to take insurance to where the other financial sectors are or even surpass that mark. Financial transactions are more of a one-stop shop for everything and it is either we key in or we lose the business to more innovative outlets that will seize it from us.

“The Commission will soon be unveiling the Commission’s sandbox to give room for innovative expansion of insurance reach. The web aggregators’ guideline is also aimed at opening…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper