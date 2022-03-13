NIN-SIM linkage: SERAP drags Buhari to court





By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, SERAP, has sued President Muhammadu Buhari over the failure to review and rescind his reported approval for security agencies to access people’s personal details via National Identification Number-Subscriber Identity Module, NIN-SIM linkage without due process of law.

Joined in the suit as Respondents are: Mr. Abubakar Malami, SAN, Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, and Mr. Isa Pantami, Minister of Communications and Digital Economy.

President Buhari had in February reportedly given approval for some security agencies to access the database of the National Identity Management Commission in the course of carrying out their duties.

But in the suit filed on behalf of SERAP by its lawyers Kolawole Oluwadare and Opeyemi Owolabi, last Friday at the Federal High Court, Lagos, the organization, asked the court to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper