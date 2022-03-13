SUBOMI BALOGUN AT 88: I knew I will live long





• ‘Why I abruptly quit NIDB’

By Babajide Komolafe

Otunba Michael Olasubomi Balogun, Founder of the FCMB Group,

the parent company of First City Monument Bank and City Securities Limited, turned 88, last week. In this interview, Balogun shares insights from early days of his career, with advice to banking executives to see financial services beyond banking. Excerpts:

The last time we talked, you said you love swimming. Now at 88, do you still swim?

By the grace of the almighty God, every home I have built, I have always had a swimming pool because I have been anticipating that by the time I get old, I will not be able to amble around, as I normally do. The one thing that has actually assisted me, apart from the grace of the almighty God, is that I have been a bit restless. I try to exercise every part of my body and my cerebral capacities. Having a swimming pool is one exercise you can go into and, without much stress, you can stretch your limbs because the gravity…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper