Sumy: 300 Nigerian students trapped in Sumy, Ukraine arrive Abuja

BY: Victoria Ojeme

The Federal Government On Saturday announced the arrival of 300 Nigerian students that were trapped in Sumy, Ukraine.

Evacuation Flight AZM2351 @AzmanAir Nigerians from Budapest, Hungary arrive at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Int’l Airport today, Saturday, 12h March 2022 at 8:50 PM local time, the majority of which are the #SumyStudents from Ukraine.

The Nigeria students in Sumy, Ukraine recently came out in numbers calling on the Nigerian government to come to their rescue.

On a social media video message chanting in their numbers saying, “We want to go home”

” Please we are calling on the Nigerian government and the Minister of Foreign affairs to take us home.

“Nigerian government is saying that they have withdrawn all the students in Ukraine and we are still here in Sumy, we are stock in Sumy, this is day 10, many people dont have water, no light in the hostels,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper