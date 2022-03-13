US former president, Obama tests positive for COVID-19

Former United States President, Barack Obama said on Sunday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and was feeling fine other than a scratchy throat.
Obama who made this known on Twitter said ”I just tested positive for COVID. I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise. Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative.
“It’s a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven’t already, even as cases go down.”
Source: Vanguard Newspaper