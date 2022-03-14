2023: Osinbajo’s running but still consulting —SOURCE





Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo

Says VP won’t flout the law

APC state party chairmen divided over Osinbajo’s summon

By Dapo Akinrefon, Omezia Ajayi & Shina Abubakar

BARRING any last minute change, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will declare his ambition to run for the presidency in the 2023 election, Vanguard has learned.

Multiple sources, who are allies of the Vice President, told Vanguard that Osinbajo was still consulting but will not flout the law by declaring his presidential ambition.

Meanwhile, the planned meeting of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo with some state chairmen of his ruling All Progressives Congress APC, today is already causing some ripples among the chairmen, with many of them, especially those from the South saying they were not aware of the said meeting as of yesterday evening.

Osinbajo is running but still consulting.

Multiple sources told…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper